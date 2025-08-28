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Susan Monarez
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Susan Monarez, the recently fired director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is set to testify before Congress next week. Monarez was removed from her post after opposing vaccine policy changes promoted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which she said contradicted scientific evidence.10 Sep 2025-11:45
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The White House announced last night that Dr. Susan Monarez has been dismissed from her role as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement followed a period of confusion, during which the Department of Health and Human Services stated that Monarez was "no longer director," while her legal team contested the claim and denied her termination.28 Aug 2025-21:00
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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leadership was in stunning disarray Wednesday evening after the Trump administration fired the agency’s director hours after she refused to resign under pressure.28 Aug 2025-15:27
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