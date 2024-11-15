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Sustainable Developme
Tag:
Sustainable Developme
Digital economy drives Asia’s sustainable growth
24 Mar 2026-14:32
Azerbaijan, World Bank explore priorities for 2027–2030 development strategy
30 Oct 2025-14:56
Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030
24 Oct 2025-21:00
Abraham Accords for the Islamic world
15 Apr 2025-00:30
European Investment Bank commits to supporting Azerbaijan’s green economy transition
08 Apr 2025-17:55
Azerbaijani presidential aide, UN official discuss accelerating SDGs progress
03 Mar 2025-13:11
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has dynamic economy with high potential for development
13 Feb 2025-12:22
Why Azerbaijan must act now to protect its fragile ecosystems
27 Jan 2025-10:35
Role of education in achieving SDGs highlighted at COP29
19 Nov 2024-14:02
Azerbaijan launches 'Green Growth Portal' at COP29
15 Nov 2024-16:58
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
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