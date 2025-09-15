- News
- Sweden 2026 Budget
Tag:
Sweden 2026 Budget
-
Sweden’s right-wing coalition announced an ambitious 2026 budget on Monday, promising an $8.5 billion (80 billion kronor) spending boost to accelerate economic growth ahead of next year’s general election.22 Sep 2025-12:15
-
-
Sweden will sharply increase its defense budget in 2026, allocating an additional 26.6 billion crowns ($2.87 billion) to strengthen its armed forces, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Monday.15 Sep 2025-15:48
-