Sweden to boost defense spending by nearly $3 billion in 2026 budget

Photo: Reuters

Sweden will sharply increase its defense budget in 2026, allocating an additional 26.6 billion crowns ($2.87 billion) to strengthen its armed forces, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Monday.

“We are now taking the next big step in the equipping of the Swedish defence,” Kristersson told reporters at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes amid heightened regional security concerns following Russia’s war in Ukraine and Sweden’s recent entry into NATO earlier this year.

The right-wing coalition government is scheduled to present its full budget bill to parliament on September 22.

 


