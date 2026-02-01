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Swedes
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Three Swedish citizens have been fined after throwing stones across the border into Russian territory from Norway, an incident that may appear harmless at first glance but is treated as a legal offense under Norwegian law.12 Jun 2026-04:05
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Police reported that each of the three individuals was fined NOK 8,000 (€730) for an incident that occurred in Grense Jakobselv, along the northernmost part of the 198-kilometre land border between Norway and Russia.12 Jun 2026-02:11
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