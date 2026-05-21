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Syzran Oil Refinery
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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed on Tuesday that the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region has completely ceased operations following a precision strike by Ukrainian Defense Forces on May 21.26 May 2026-15:30
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A deadly wave of overnight drone strikes has targeted the deep interior of Russia, sparking a massive fire at a major oil refinery and leaving multiple casualties on both sides of the border.21 May 2026-10:57
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