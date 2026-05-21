Massive fire at Syzran in Russia's Samara oil refinery after fatal drone attack

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A deadly wave of overnight drone strikes has targeted the deep interior of Russia, sparking a massive fire at a major oil refinery and leaving multiple casualties on both sides of the border.

In Russia's southwestern Samara region, a Ukrainian long-range drone strike hit the town of Syzran, located roughly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Local Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed via Telegram that the attack killed two people and left several others wounded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the governor downplayed the infrastructure damage, local residents and independent media outlets shared dramatic footage of open flames and thick black smoke billowing from the Rosneft-operated Syzran Oil Refinery. The facility, which processes up to 8.9 million tons of crude oil annually, reportedly had one of its primary oil processing units compromised. The threat prompted regional aviation authorities to trigger a temporary "Carpet" airspace closure across several central Russian regions.

The aerial escalation rippled across other borders as well. In the Russian border region of Belgorod, three people were injured during a drone raid around the town of Shebekino.

Meanwhile, Ukraine suffered its own fatal overnight bombardments. Russian forces launched strikes simultaneously across several fronts, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian emergency services reported at least two dead and multiple injuries following heavy shelling in the northern Chernihiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Amid the heavy fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at a possible diplomatic path forward during an overnight address. Zelensky noted recent productive contact with the United States regarding mediation efforts.

"If, in the coming weeks, we manage to return to meaningful trilateral communication and involve the Europeans, this would be the right outcome," Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv is ready for talks provided that "the Russians will not hide."

News.Az