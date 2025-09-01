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Tanzania Election Protests
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Tanzania imposed strict security measures and banned planned protests over its disputed October election, with authorities warning that any demonstrations would be treated as a coup attempt. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged non-essential workers to stay home on Independence Day, while public transport was halted and major cities saw heavy police and military patrols.10 Dec 2025-09:31
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Prosecutors in Tanzania have charged dozens of individuals with treason following a wave of deadly protests triggered by a disputed election.07 Nov 2025-19:57
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On Monday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan blamed foreigners for last week's deadly protests, which followed a disputed election in which two major opposition candidates were barred from challenging her bid for another term.03 Nov 2025-18:59
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The United Nations has expressed serious concern after reports that at least 10 people were killed by security forces during protests in Tanzania following this week’s general election.31 Oct 2025-14:15
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