Tanzania bans protests, tightens security after election

Tanzania imposed strict security measures and banned planned protests over its disputed October election, with authorities warning that any demonstrations would be treated as a coup attempt. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged non-essential workers to stay home on Independence Day, while public transport was halted and major cities saw heavy police and military patrols.

Activists had called for nationwide protests after the ruling party claimed a landslide victory in a vote widely contested by the opposition. Hundreds were killed and more than 2,000 arrested in earlier post-election crackdowns. On Tuesday, roadblocks were set up around key government sites, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s offices, as streets in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Arusha remained largely empty, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

While the situation stayed calm through the morning, some residents reported small protests in parts of the capital, though this remained unconfirmed.

International concern continues to rise. UN human rights experts estimate at least 700 extrajudicial killings linked to the unrest, while the United States says it is reviewing its ties with Tanzania over violence, repression and restrictions on basic freedoms. The government acknowledges deaths occurred but has not released its own figures.

