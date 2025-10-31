UN raises alarm over deadly crackdown in Tanzania election protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has expressed serious concern after reports that at least 10 people were killed by security forces during protests in Tanzania following this week’s general election.

“We are alarmed by the deaths and injuries that have occurred in the ongoing election-related protests in Tanzania,” UN human rights spokesperson Seif Magango told reporters in Geneva. He said the information came from “credible sources” inside the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UN is calling for restraint and a thorough investigation into the violence.

News.Az