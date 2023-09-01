- News
- Tear Gas
Tag:
Tear Gas
-
Kenyan police fired tear gas on Tuesday to scatter protesters in the central town of Nanyuki opposing a quarantine centre, opens new tab for Americans exposed to Ebola that the U.S. government has raced to build despite Kenyan court orders barring further work.09 Jun 2026-12:09
-
-
Riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters rallying on Monday against plans to build on part of a national park in Kenya's capital.08 Jun 2026-17:23
-
-
Police fired tear gas and used what they described as “minimum force” to control escalating unrest during a factory workers’ protest in Noida, as demonstrations turned violent on their fourth day.13 Apr 2026-14:45
-
-
-
-
-
-
-