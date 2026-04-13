Police fire tear gas as Noida protest turns violent

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Police fired tear gas and used what they described as “minimum force” to control escalating unrest during a factory workers’ protest in Noida, as demonstrations turned violent on their fourth day.

Authorities said clashes broke out after protesters torched vehicles and hurled stones in parts of the industrial hub, prompting a security response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Noida, one of Asia’s largest planned industrial townships, is home to thousands of manufacturing units. The unrest began within factories but quickly spread as workers from multiple companies joined demonstrations on the streets.

Workers are demanding fixed working hours, fair overtime pay, and stricter enforcement of labor regulations.

One protester, a factory worker from Bihar, said employees initially raised concerns internally before taking to the streets alongside others.

The protests come amid growing economic pressure, with rising global living costs linked in part to disruptions in fuel supply during the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

Similar labor unrest has already surfaced in Haryana, where recent protests pushed authorities to approve a 35% increase in minimum wages.

Footage from local media showed protesters marching, chanting slogans, and attempting to break through barricades, while security forces in riot gear monitored the situation.

Other visuals captured burning vehicles and stone-pelting, highlighting the intensity of the clashes.

Police said they are working to restore order while urging restraint. Officials emphasized that only limited force is being used to disperse crowds and prevent further escalation.

Local authorities have appealed for calm, urging workers to resolve grievances through dialogue.

A lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh called on protesters to engage with the government, while police said senior officials are actively trying to mediate and de-escalate tensions.

The situation remains tense as efforts continue to bring the protest under control and address workers’ demands.

News.Az