- News
- Tedros Adhanom
Tag:
Tedros Adhanom
-
-
-
More than 900 suspected cases of Ebola have been identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday.25 May 2026-10:32
-
-
The head of the World Health Organization has expressed grave concern over the rapid acceleration and geographic scale of a new Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. Speaking from the World Health Assembly in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that suspected cases have quickly climbed to at least 500, with 130 suspected deaths recorded since the surge began.19 May 2026-12:17
-
-
The head of the World Health Organization has told countries to prepare for more hantavirus cases after the outbreak onboard the MV Hondius, and thanked Spain for the “compassion and solidarity” it had shown by taking in the stricken cruise ship and evacuating its passengers and crew.12 May 2026-21:15
-
-
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will join Spain's health and interior ministers at a command post to oversee coordination between administrations, health measures, and the implementation of the planned surveillance and response protocols, according to sources.09 May 2026-14:20
-
-
The annual number of new hepatitis B infections has fallen 32% globally, while hepatitis C-related deaths have dropped 12%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, calling the progress significant but insufficient to meet elimination goals.28 Apr 2026-15:45
-
-
The World Health Organization (WHO) has halted medical evacuations from Gaza following the death of a contracted worker, while the UN cautioned against remarks that could imply collective punishment of civilians.07 Apr 2026-23:51
-
-
-
-
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Government of Azerbaijan, as well as to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, for their warm hospitality,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum.12 Mar 2026-15:45
-
-
-