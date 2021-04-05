Yandex metrika counter

WHO director general expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani president

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has made a post on his Twitter account on his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held in the format of a videoconference on April 1.

“In my call with the President of Azerbaijan earlier this week, I also took the chance to thank him for Azerbaijan‘s financial support to the global COVID-19 response, collaboration with WHO, advocacy for vaccine equity and solidarity among the Non-Aligned Movement members,” the WHO chief tweeted.

