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Tehran Protests
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A US-based human rights organization announced that the death toll from ongoing protests in Iran has risen to 2,677.16 Jan 2026-13:38
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The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 65, according to the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).10 Jan 2026-13:21
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At least 51 people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran, according to international human rights groups monitoring the situation. The number is expected to rise as verification continues.10 Jan 2026-09:50
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Iran’s top judge warned protesters on Wednesday that there would be “no leniency for those who help the enemy against the Islamic Republic,” as demonstrations continue across the country over worsening economic conditions.07 Jan 2026-15:59
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A new wave of protests has swept across Iran, once again exposing deep economic frustration and political tension inside the Islamic Republic. Demonstrations that began in late December 2025 have continued into early January 2026, spreading from major urban centers to provincial cities and smaller towns. While the immediate triggers were economic, the broader dynamics suggest a more complex and potentially long-term challenge for the Iranian authorities.02 Jan 2026-21:00
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