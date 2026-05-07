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Tesla Vehicles
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Electric vehicles (EVs) are currently driving a massive transformation in global transportation, yet they are far from a modern invention. The earliest electric motors date back to the late 1820s, and by 1894, heavy electric cars like the "Electrobat" were successfully operating as taxis in major American cities. However, the 1908 debut of the cheaper, faster Ford Model T—paired with the discovery of cheap Texas crude oil—effectively crushed the early EV market. It took the environmental movements of the 1960s, the oil crises of the 1970s, and NASA’s deployment of electric Lunar Roving Vehicles on the Moon to reignite mainstream interest.05 Jun 2026-11:52
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Tesla is reportedly preparing to end production of its iconic Model S sedan and Model X SUV after more than a decade on the market, marking the end of an era for the company that helped transform the global electric vehicle industry.15 May 2026-13:52
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In April, BYD sold 13,000 electric vehicles in the UK, capturing over 7% of the market and rising to the top spot among British EV brands, surpassing Tesla, Volkswagen, Kia, and other international automakers.07 May 2026-00:02
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