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Sheldon Rankins returned an Aaron Rodgers fumble 33 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, punctuating a dominant showing by the NFL’s top-ranked defense as the Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 on Monday night.13 Jan 2026-09:11
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The Houston Texans have made a major change to their coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to multiple reports.24 Jan 2025-23:00
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Jake Bates kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Detroit Lions to a dramatic 26-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.11 Nov 2024-09:20
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The New York Jets secured a crucial win on Halloween night, defeating the AFC South-leading Houston Texans 21-13 at MetLife Stadium and ending a five-game losing streak.01 Nov 2024-15:08
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