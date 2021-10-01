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Textile
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On June 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened the “Threads of Remembrance” exhibition.18 Jun 2026-18:40
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Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, held a meeting with representatives from the Turkish company Estex İplik ve Kumaş Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. during their visit to Azerbaijan.17 Sep 2025-21:33
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In recent years, Uzbekistan's textile industry has seen active foreign investments and the introduction of advanced technologies. The leadership of the Uztuqimachiliksanoat Association held several meetings with representatives of major companies during a trip to China.05 Sep 2025-20:28
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