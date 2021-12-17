No threat of shortage of medical masks in Azerbaijan: Baku Textile Factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no threat of a shortage of medical masks in Azerbaijan, the head of the Baku Textile Factory Sakina Babayeva told Trend.

According to Babayeva, medical masks are produced in the country in sufficient volume, and there is no need to import them.

"The production of these products is provided by an enterprise created by the Baku Textile Factory on the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The production capacity accounts for six million medical masks per month. We have stocks of raw materials for production, and there is a stock of 10 million medical masks in the warehouse," she said.

Babayeva also noted that Azerbaijan has resolved the shortage of medical masks in a short time.

"Thanks to the successful policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the development of the industrial sector has made it possible to establish the production of medical masks in a short time. The enterprise for the production of masks was created in just a month," she added.

News.Az