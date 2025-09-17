Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore opportunities for cooperation in textile sector

Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore opportunities for cooperation in textile sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, held a meeting with representatives from the Turkish company Estex İplik ve Kumaş Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. during their visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted the company’s current activities and explored prospects for cooperation in a textile production project, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of establishing new industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan to advance economic potential, the parties noted that such initiatives would enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s textile industry, expand export opportunities, and create additional jobs.

It was further highlighted that Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment, combined with the company’s experience, high-tech production infrastructure, and international trade relations, provides broad opportunities for investment in the textile sector in the country.

News.Az