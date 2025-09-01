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Thaksin Jailed
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Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 76, has been transferred to Bangkok’s Klong Prem central prison following a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to serve one year behind bars. The court determined that Thaksin had improperly spent time in a hospital instead of prison.11 Sep 2025-11:30
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Thailand’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in prison, ruling that he had not properly served an earlier sentence for corruption and abuse of power.09 Sep 2025-09:14
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