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The Eu
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The Eu
SOCAR’s €3B Italian deal reshapes EU energy
24 Feb 2026-10:04
Google targeted by EU over its search advertising auction practices
12 Feb 2026-22:38
Georgia’s ties with the European Union remain strained, prime minister says
09 Feb 2026-02:55
Azerbaijan is not Europe’s gas problem - It’s part of the solution
04 Feb 2026-09:30
EU imposes full ban to phase out Russian gas by late 2027
26 Jan 2026-17:01
Dmitry Lortkipanidze: Betting on the EU as the sole “vector of destiny” is turning into a risk - INTERVIEW
21 Jan 2026-10:44
Slovakia will reject the EU migration pact at a meeting of EU interior ministers
08 Dec 2025-02:22
The Polish Foreign Minister reacted sharply to Musk's proposal to abolish the EU
08 Dec 2025-00:25
Orban: Russia will not attack EU
16 Nov 2025-22:11
EU plans support for countries affected by carbon border levy
16 Oct 2025-17:56
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Ishkhan Verdyan: Armenia–Azerbaijan dialogue enters new phase - INTERVIEW
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Gemini’s smartest feature goes wide but misses several countries
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