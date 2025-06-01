Is BlockchainFX the best crypto presale 2025 buyers can enter today? Yes—and the numbers prove it. With over $7 million raised, more than 9,000 buyers, and a token price already doubling from $0.01 to $0.023, BlockchainFX (BFX) is one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. With price hikes scheduled every Monday until it hits $0.05, time is running out for anyone who doesn’t want to repeat the regret of missing Ethereum or Solana’s early days.