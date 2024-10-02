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Trillion
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ARK Invest is maintaining one of the market's most aggressive long-term bitcoin forecasts.30 Apr 2026-23:35
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The German government has voiced strong opposition to the European Commission’s recently unveiled €1.816 trillion EU budget plan for 2028–2034, calling the proposed spending increase “unacceptable” amid ongoing national budget consolidation efforts.17 Jul 2025-13:45
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The United States' revenue from import duties over a ten-year period will amount to approximately $6 trillion.31 Mar 2025-02:18
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Since the beginning of the armed conflict, Ukraine's economy has suffered unprecedented losses, reaching $1.164 trillion, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .02 Oct 2024-16:35
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