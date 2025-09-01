Tripp Corridor

When a U.S. delegation on customs and border security arrived in Armenia this week, few outside the region noticed. Yet this quiet visit may signal one of the most consequential geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus since the Second Karabakh War. The mission follows the August 8 agreements signed in Washington on the so-called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — a communication corridor to be built, or rather rebuilt, along Armenia’s southern borders.

07 Oct 2025-09:28