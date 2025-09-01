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Tripp Corridor
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One of the key issues on the regional agenda is the agreement signed in Yerevan on May 26 by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Formally, the document marks a new stage in the strategic partnership between the United States and Armenia. In reality, however, its political and geo-economic significance goes far beyond bilateral relations.27 May 2026-10:34
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The recent drone attacks launched from Iranian territory against Nakhchivan have inevitably revived an old and painful question: could the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic once again face isolation or blockade?06 Mar 2026-16:10
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Editor’s note: Seymur Mammadov is a special commentator for News.Az and the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.29 Jan 2026-09:20
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Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on remarks made by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, regarding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), made during his meeting with Armenia’s ambassador to Iran.16 Dec 2025-14:54
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Azerbaijan’s position on the strategic Zangezur corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan exclave remains unchanged and is rooted in international law and regional cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada has said.07 Nov 2025-16:09
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Armenia is actively engaged in discussions with the United States on the TRIPP project, the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor passing through Armenian territory, and expects to begin practical implementation soon, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.05 Nov 2025-23:14
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When a U.S. delegation on customs and border security arrived in Armenia this week, few outside the region noticed. Yet this quiet visit may signal one of the most consequential geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus since the Second Karabakh War. The mission follows the August 8 agreements signed in Washington on the so-called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — a communication corridor to be built, or rather rebuilt, along Armenia’s southern borders.07 Oct 2025-09:28
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Azerbaijan has mobilized all its efforts to ensure the prompt realization of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.24 Sep 2025-09:24
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