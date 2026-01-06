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Trump Foreign Policy
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US President Donald Trump is set to begin his visit to China on Wednesday, 13 May. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the visit will last until 15 May, with key talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for 14–15 May. The official programme includes a welcoming ceremony, bilateral meetings, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet.12 May 2026-14:23
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Washington, DC – The US Senate rejected a bill that would have limited President Donald Trump’s authority in managing relations with Cuba. This followed sharp disagreements between Democrats and Republicans regarding the limits of executive power in foreign policy.29 Apr 2026-09:52
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The United States and Iran will have the first round of their negotiations in Pakistan this weekend to end their war, the White House said on Wednesday, a day after they agreed to a two-week cease-fire.09 Apr 2026-06:09
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