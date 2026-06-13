Syrian authorities detain 235 ISIS operatives, stop seven attacks

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Syria’s Interior Ministry said on Monday that security forces have arrested 235 members of the Islamic State group (ISIS) over the past three months as part of a wide-ranging security operation aimed at dismantling active cells and preventing attacks designed to destabilize the country.

The ministry said security and intelligence operations conducted across several Syrian provinces led to the discovery and disruption of seven ISIS operations. Those detained included 198 Syrians and 37 foreign nationals, according to figures released by the ministry, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Additional details released by the Interior Ministry showed that 80 suspects were detained in March, 99 in April, and 56 in May. Authorities said the operations dismantled seven ISIS cells in Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor, leading to the seizure of 22 explosive devices, 25 weapons, six vehicles, and dozens of electronic devices used by the group.

The operations come as Syria has expanded its role in international counterterrorism efforts. On November 10, Damascus signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, a move intended to strengthen coordination with coalition partners. Syrian officials have described the arrangement as political and security-related rather than participation in the coalition’s military mission.

Authorities said the campaign was carried out by the Counterterrorism Department in coordination with the General Intelligence Directorate. The operations included raids on hideouts and facilities allegedly used by ISIS cells for planning and coordination.

According to Syrian and regional reports citing the ministry, authorities also seized weapons, vehicles, explosive devices, and electronic equipment during the campaign. Officials said the materials helped investigators trace support, financing, and communication networks linked to the organization.

The ministry added that interrogations of detainees provided intelligence on the activities of sleeper cells and revealed methods used by ISIS to try to reestablish its presence in certain areas. Officials said the group continues to exploit complex security conditions and lingering challenges facing the country during its ongoing stabilization and reconstruction phase.

News.Az