Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Culture Days open in Baku

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The opening ceremony of the Culture Days of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus took place in Baku.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, emphasized that Icherisheher has been a place where, for centuries, different cultures, traditions and civilizations have converged, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Hosting the Culture Days of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Icherisheher is also a remarkable event. Today, Icherisheher continues to function as an important cultural platform presenting the culture, music and art of different peoples, and its doors always remain open to culture," he added.

Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Fikri Ataoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, and Javanshir Feyziyev, Chairman of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Interparliamentary Ties at the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, also delivered remarks at the event. The speakers hailed the successful development of friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The meeting highlighted that active working groups across various sectors are steadily expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the TRNC. It was also mentioned that both countries continue to implement joint projects in the fields of culture and art.

The event featured musical performances, showcasing the rich heritage, as well as national-spiritual values of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

News.Az