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Trump Tariff Threat
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that any country supplying Iran with military weapons will face immediate 50% tariffs with no exemptions.08 Apr 2026-16:12
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US stock futures declined on Monday after the Supreme Court rejected the legality of President Donald Trump’s most sweeping tariffs, leaving investors uncertain about the next steps in US trade policy.23 Feb 2026-14:28
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U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency with respect to Cuba, asserting that the policies and actions of the Cuban government pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy.30 Jan 2026-10:16
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US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order threatening to impose additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, escalating pressure on the communist-led island.30 Jan 2026-09:29
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S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures plummeted to one-month lows on Tuesday, as U.S. traders returned from the long weekend to face a global market sell-off triggered by President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats against Europe over the control of Greenland.20 Jan 2026-16:09
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German and French finance ministers said Monday that European powers will not be “blackmailed” by U.S. tariff threats linked to Greenland, promising a clear and united response.19 Jan 2026-15:45
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US stock futures fell sharply on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on imports from eight European countries opposing US control of Greenland.19 Jan 2026-14:32
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Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Monday as risk assets slipped and safe-haven demand rose following US President Donald Trump’s proposal of new tariffs on eight European countries.19 Jan 2026-11:08
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Stock futures fell on Monday as US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland weighed on market sentiment.19 Jan 2026-10:42
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Gold and silver reached record highs on Monday, while most stock markets declined, following renewed trade war fears triggered by Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs against several European countries over their opposition to the U.S. purchase of Greenland.19 Jan 2026-09:54
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