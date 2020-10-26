News.az
Tag:
Video Footage
Armenia violates int’l law and human rights – Political scientist
14 Apr 2023-02:28
Azerbaijani MoD shows video footage of another village of Jabrayil
25 Mar 2021-18:59
German ZDF TV channel shows video footage about Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
09 Dec 2020-22:47
Azerbaijan releases video footage of liberated villages of Jabrayil district (VIDEO)
07 Nov 2020-16:52
Azerbaijan releases video footage of liberated villages of Fuzuli district (VIDEO)
06 Nov 2020-19:37
Azerbaijan releases video footage of liberated villages of Khojavend and Fuzuli regions (VIDEO)
05 Nov 2020-19:16
Azerbaijan presents video footage of liberated Khanlig village of Gubadli region
26 Oct 2020-22:31
Azerbaijan releases video footage of newly liberated Padar village of Gubadli region
26 Oct 2020-19:51
