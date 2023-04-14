Armenia violates int’l law and human rights – Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenian media deliberately spread video footage of detained Azerbaijani soldier. It is intended to eliminate any positive impulses that may exist between these two societies,” political scientist Aziz Alibayli told News.az

Mr. Alibayli emphasized that Azerbaijan and Armenia have a conventional borderline, and it is possible for Armenian soldiers to cross the border and have crossed before: “But Azerbaijan did not treat them like that. The issue of international treatment of prisoners and hostages determines responsibility for Armenia. This incident shows Armenians' disrespect for international law. They violate international law and international human rights.”

“Such torture of prisoners is a criminal act. It should form a serious position against Armenia in the international world. I believe that human rights organizations would react to this immediately,” said Aziz Alibayli.

