- News
- Vision
Tag:
Vision
-
Virgo is stepping into a day of expanded awareness on Tuesday, as the May 5 energy encourages a wider and more strategic perspective. This shift allows Virgo to reassess current circumstances and approach future plans with greater clarity and confidence.05 May 2026-10:01
-
-
Samsung has launched the Infinite AI Wine Fridge, a premium appliance that utilizes a built-in AI Vision camera to automatically manage wine collections.08 Apr 2026-13:56
-
-
Apple has marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating a journey that transformed it from a garage startup into one of the world’s most influential tech giants—while facing fresh challenges in the age of artificial intelligence.01 Apr 2026-09:22
-
-
Apple Inc. is set to enhance its Vision Pro headset by introducing Apple Intelligence, an updated guest user mode, and a spatial content app.17 Feb 2025-13:19
-
-
Iran has reached an agreement with Russia on delivery of 20 civil helicopters with nigh vision systems, head of the Rescue and Relief Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Babak Mahmoudi, said, News.az reports citing TASS.28 Jan 2025-12:56
-
-
The World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, aims to forge a unified vision for development, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.18 Jun 2024-12:59
-
-
Shusha hosted a panel session on the theme "Turkic World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future" as part of the international conference "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), News.az reports.16 Jun 2024-02:08
-
-
-