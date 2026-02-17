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Vox
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Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) has won the regional election in Andalucía but failed to secure an absolute majority, forcing it to rely on the far-right Vox party to potentially form a government.18 May 2026-13:52
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Spain's far-right Vox Party has sparked renewed controversy by proposing legislation to criminalize wearing the niqab and burqa in public, which rights groups and Muslim organizations describe as a discriminatory attack on religious freedom.17 Feb 2026-22:49
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