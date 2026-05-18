Mangione to block notebook and gun from UnitedHealth CEO assassin trial

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A New York State Supreme Court judge is scheduled to deliver a high-stakes evidentiary ruling today, Monday, May 18, determining whether critical evidence seized from Luigi Mangione’s backpack can be used in his upcoming murder trial.

Mangione, 28, has pleaded not guilty to state charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk in December 2024. While the brazen assassination drew swift condemnation from public officials, it also ignited intense social media fascination, inadvertently becoming a lightning rod for deep-seated public anger over corporate health insurance practices and rising premium costs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Today's ruling by Justice Gregory Carro follows a highly contentious, three-week pre-trial suppression hearing held in late 2025. Defense attorneys Karen Friedman Agnifilo and her team are aggressively moving to suppress a treasure trove of physical evidence recovered during Mangione’s dramatic arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The disputed items include a 3D-printed 9mm pistol, a homemade silencer, a laptop, and a handwritten notebook featuring journal entries that authorities have characterized as a "manifesto" outlining his motives and mindset.

The legal battle hinges on whether the Altoona Police Department conducted an unconstitutional, warrantless search. Defense lawyers argue that officers removed the backpack from Mangione's vicinity 20 minutes prior to his arrest, cuffing him behind his back and isolating him from the bag. Under Fourth Amendment protections, warrantless searches are highly restricted unless items are within a suspect's immediate "grabbable" reach or if there is an exigent threat, such as a suspected bomb. Mangione’s team also claims officers interrogated him during transport before reading his Miranda rights.

Conversely, Manhattan prosecutors maintain that the search was fully lawful under standard "search incident to arrest" and protective inventory protocols. They argue that because firearms carried without a Pennsylvania permit are automatically classified as illegal contraband, officers acted entirely within legal bounds.

Legal analysts note that while a victory for the defense would be a massive blow to the prosecution, it would not derail the case entirely. Even if Justice Carro excludes the backpack's contents, the Manhattan District Attorney's office claims it possesses an overwhelming mountain of independent evidence. This includes hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, Mangione's personal cell phone records, and forensic ballistics matching fingerprints and DNA found on a water bottle, candy wrapper, and chewing gum discarded near the original crime scene.

The state murder trial is officially slated to begin on September 8 and is projected to last six weeks. Separately, Mangione faces a federal stalking trial in November, though he no longer faces the threat of the death penalty after a federal judge unexpectedly dismissed capital murder and weapons charges in January due to overlapping jurisdictional legal technicalities.

News.Az