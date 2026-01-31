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Wind-down
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Qatar is expected to experience hot weather conditions with temperatures reaching up to 40°C, alongside strong winds and high sea waves, according to a weather forecast issued by the Qatar Meteorology Department.07 May 2026-16:03
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French energy giant TotalEnergies SE has agreed to invest in a $1.2 billion renewable energy project in Kazakhstan, marking a major expansion into large-scale wind and storage infrastructure in Central Asia.24 Apr 2026-10:25
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Fagan Abdurahmanov, the Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, has participated in WindEurope Madrid 2026 to explore global development trends and key avenues of the wind energy sector.23 Apr 2026-18:50
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According to a report from the GCC Statistical Center, Gulf states saw a significant increase in renewable energy production in 2024, fueled by rapid growth in solar and wind capacity.04 Apr 2026-16:48
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Yellow wind warnings have been issued for the island of Ireland on Saturday, as Storm Dave is expected to bring extremely strong southerly winds.02 Apr 2026-21:56
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In January and February of 2026, Azerbaijan's wind power plants produced 141.6 million kWh of electricity, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.26 Mar 2026-19:42
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Türkiye became Europe’s second-largest market for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of capacity and ranking just behind Germany, according to data released Thursday by WindEurope.26 Feb 2026-14:59
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Solar and wind power now account for about one-third of Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity, according to data released Monday from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.23 Feb 2026-20:43
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Kyrgyzstan’s first wind farm has started generating its initial megawatts of electricity, Kundus Kyrbasheva, head of the Green Stations Association, announced.04 Feb 2026-16:12
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Plans to build new wind turbines in southern Scotland have sparked an unusual national security debate in the United Kingdom, raising questions about whether renewable energy infrastructure could interfere with the country’s ability to detect nuclear weapons tests worldwide.31 Jan 2026-10:59
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