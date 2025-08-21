- News
- Zero-gravity
Tag:
Zero-gravity
-
China has announced that it will extend zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, in a move aimed at deepening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent.01 May 2026-11:24
-
-
China’s decision to grant zero-tariff access to exports from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing is expected to strengthen trade links and create new opportunities for Zimbabwe’s growing blueberry industry, industry representatives have said.10 Apr 2026-19:22
-
-
The United States has renewed its warning that it could withdraw from the International Energy Agency (IEA), with Energy Secretary Chris Wright saying Washington will press the agency to abandon its net-zero agenda.19 Feb 2026-16:12
-
-
The United States is urging the world's leading energy organization to abandon its net-zero emissions scenario modeling, which has guided much of the global green transition, claiming that the targets are unrealistic.18 Feb 2026-23:57
-
-
-
-
-
-
Apple has joined Google in rolling out emergency security updates after critical zero-day vulnerabilities were discovered and actively exploited in the wild on devices and software used by millions of people worldwide.16 Dec 2025-15:35
-
-
-
-
Rescue teams are working to assess the damage in the severely impacted town, which Jamaica’s prime minister has referred to as "ground zero."31 Oct 2025-23:58
-
-
Brazil is relying on China to back a groundbreaking UN initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping, as governments get ready for a crucial vote on the plan in October.21 Aug 2025-00:38
-