Scientists in France conduct zero-gravity experiments during parabolic flights - VIDEO

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Researchers in France are utilizing parabolic "zero-gravity" flights near Bordeaux to perform a variety of scientific experiments.

These specialized flights allow scientists to simulate weightlessness, providing a unique environment to study physical and biological phenomena that are otherwise influenced by Earth's gravity, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The experiments currently being conducted cover a wide range of medical and physical fields. Key areas of focus include investigating how the human body maintains balance without gravitational cues and studying fluid shifts within the body, which can have significant implications for astronaut health and terrestrial medicine. By observing these changes in a microgravity setting, researchers hope to gain deeper insights into human physiology and the behavior of liquids.

News.Az