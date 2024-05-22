Iran-Azerbaijan relations: Enormous potential for further development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az.



Iran-Azerbaijan relations have always been distinguished by their depth and diversity, reflecting a centuries-old history of cultural, economic, and political interaction. As neighbours, Azerbaijan and Iran share not only a common border but also a rich cultural heritage, strong economic ties, and a commitment to joint development. These connections are being strengthened and developed through numerous projects and initiatives aimed at benefiting both nations.Economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is the cornerstone of bilateral relations. A crucial element of this cooperation is joint infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions on the Araz River. These hydro junctions not only contribute to electricity generation and improved land irrigation but also exemplify the successful use of transboundary water resources in the interests of both countries.Moreover, transportation projects play a special role in Iran-Azerbaijan relations. The creation of the North-South Transport Corridor, linking Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, is a key element of regional transport infrastructure. This corridor significantly reduces the time and costs of freight transportation, enhancing economic ties and opening new opportunities for trade and cooperation. Joint efforts to modernize railway and road infrastructure turn this corridor into a vital transport artery, promoting trade development not only between our countries but also with other states in the region.The opening of the road bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran will increase the trade turnover between the two countries to two million tons. According to foreign media reports, this was announced by the general director of the Iranian Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company (CDTIC), Kheirollah Khademi. He stated that increasing the trade turnover with Azerbaijan is one of the main programmes of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran."Expanding communication links with Azerbaijan can contribute to the development of infrastructure and significant growth in the economic turnover. Astara is one of the most frequently used transportation routes between the two countries and a gateway for Iran to the Caucasus, European countries, and Russia," he said.The Astarachay Bridge on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran was put into operation on 30 December. The opening ceremony was attended by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.An important area of cooperation is energy partnership. Azerbaijan and Iran are actively working on green energy projects, aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and ensure sustainable development. The Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions, as well as the Jabrayil energy hub are important elements in developing East Zangezur as a green energy zone. These projects contribute to the rational use of water resources, improvement of the environmental situation, and creation of new jobs.Cultural cooperation also plays a significant role in Iran-Azerbaijan relations. Both countries have a rich cultural heritage, while joint cultural events, festivals, exhibitions, and educational programmes help strengthen friendly ties between the peoples. The exchange of experience in the fields of science, education, and arts helps preserve and enhance cultural traditions and promotes mutual understanding and respect.Political interaction between Iran and Azerbaijan is characterized by regular high-level contacts. Meetings between presidents, ministers, and other high-ranking officials contribute to the development of joint strategies and solutions to important bilateral and regional issues. Both states actively support each other on the international stage, advocating for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and strengthening of security in the region.The tragic death of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash was a heavy blow for both countries. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep condolences and emphasized the importance of continuing joint work on previously reached agreements. Mutual support and solidarity at difficult times demonstrate the true depth of Iran-Azerbaijan relations.Iran-Azerbaijan relations have enormous potential for further development. Joint projects in the fields of economy, energy, transport, and culture create a solid foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity. Both countries strive to strengthen friendship and cooperation, contributing to stability and security in the region.In the future, new initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening ties between our countries can be expected. These projects will contribute to economic development, improve the quality of life for citizens, and strengthen peace and stability in the region. Iran-Azerbaijan relations, based on mutual respect and a commitment to joint development, serve as an example of successful cooperation in the interests of both countries and the entire region.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az