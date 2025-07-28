Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after information system failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian airline Aeroflot canceled dozens of flights on Monday due to a failure in its information systems, causing disruption across its network.

The national carrier has not disclosed the exact cause or the expected time frame for resolving the issue. However, specialists are reportedly working to restore normal operations and minimize the impact on the flight schedule, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

More than 40 flights were canceled from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, affecting domestic routes within Russia as well as international destinations including Minsk, Belarus, and Yerevan, Armenia.

Passengers with canceled flights were advised to collect their checked luggage and leave the airport. Local reports described chaotic scenes at Sheremetyevo, with long queues as travelers sought to exit the terminal.

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia’s air travel has frequently faced disruptions, mainly due to temporary airport closures caused by drone attacks. This information system failure marks a notable operational issue for Aeroflot, which remains one of the world’s top 20 airlines by passenger numbers despite sanctions.

In 2024, Aeroflot Group reported carrying 55.3 million passengers, underscoring its significant role in Russian and regional air travel.

