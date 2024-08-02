Armenia is creating problems for the Russian military base

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

On July 31, 2024, Armenia took a significant step away from Russian influence and closer to Western partners as Russian border guards officially left Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan, ending nearly 32 years of presence. This move reflects Armenia's desire to strengthen its sovereignty and signals a shift in its foreign policy towards the West, potentially altering the strategic balance in the region. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has played a key role in Armenia's security. However, the Armenian leadership has recently reconsidered its priorities, expressing a desire to enhance national control and foster closer ties with Western countries.Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have become complicated, with the necessity of Russia's presence at the airport under scrutiny. In March 2024, Armenia officially requested the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots, a move seen as part of a broader trend toward rethinking the country's foreign policy and strengthening national sovereignty. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia is grateful for Russian assistance but is now ready to assume full responsibility for border control.On March 27, 2024, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan confirmed the final decision to withdraw Russian border guards by August 1, 2024. On the day Russian border guards ceased passport control at Zvartnots, a protocol was signed transferring authority to the Armenian side. The document emphasized Armenia's lack of claims and expressed gratitude to Russia for their joint service.The withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots symbolizes a change in operational circumstances and potential shifts in strategic and political relations between Armenia and Russia. Armenia seeks to strengthen national control over critical facilities such as international airports.For Russia, this move could have significant consequences. It reflects a gradual reduction in Moscow's influence in Armenia, which may require a reevaluation of strategies for involvement and support in the region. Despite these changes, cooperation between the two countries in other areas, such as border security with Iran and Turkey, remains relevant and important. Russian border troops will continue operations at other strategic points, emphasizing ongoing security cooperation. These points include detachments in Armavir, Gyumri, Meghri, and Artashat, as well as the checkpoint at Zvartnots, managed by the Russian FSB's Border Administration in Armenia. Both states have supported the presence of Russian border guards in the republic.that Russian border guards left Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport at Armenia's request. He stated that while Armenia can ensure security at Yerevan Airport independently, the presence of Russian border guards was a symbol of friendly allied relations between Russia and Armenia."It was a symbol that Russia could seriously support Armenia. Now these friendly relations have disappeared, and the alliance is falling apart. The Armenian leadership is aligning with Russia's adversaries, including France, the USA, the EU, and other Western states. They are removing symbols of friendship between Russia and Armenia. I think Armenian border guards will be there, and perhaps one day, French and American guards might appear as new symbols," said the political scientist.Sergey Markov believes that Russian border guards may soon leave the Armenia-Iran border and notes that in the Armenian army, Russian weapons are being replaced by American and French ones."There are many types of armies. In the Armenian army, there are missions and instructors from the USA and France, and we see that they want to transition Armenia to NATO standards. In the future, there may be military bases of NATO countries, the USA, and France in Armenia. I believe Armenia might try to create issues for the Russian military base. The Armenian army continues to decline. We expect relations between Russia and Armenia to worsen further. This is happening at the initiative of the Armenian leadership, which cannot forgive Russia for its neutral stance in the Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now Armenia is turning to the USA and France and becoming an adversary of Russia. Russia does not like this, but it hasn't yet found a response," said the expert.

News.Az