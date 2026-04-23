Red paint thrown at Reza Pahlavi in Berlin protest

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Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, was targeted by a protester during a visit to Germany on Thursday, when red liquid was thrown at him in central Berlin.

The incident occurred as Pahlavi was leaving the Federal Press Conference venue and heading toward his vehicle under security escort. An activist approached and threw the liquid, which struck the back of his neck and shoulders, according to footage from the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Police quickly intervened, detaining the suspect at the scene. Pahlavi was not reported injured and left the area shortly afterward.

The protest was reportedly linked to Pahlavi’s support for recent US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran. Earlier in the day, he had described the strikes as a “humanitarian intervention,” arguing they were necessary to dismantle the current regime.

The incident highlights growing tensions surrounding the Iran conflict and the polarized reactions to figures associated with the country’s political future.







News.Az