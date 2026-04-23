Mobileye lifts revenue forecast on strong ADAS demand

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Mobileye has raised its full-year revenue forecast after reporting stronger-than-expected demand for its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), sending its shares sharply higher in premarket trading.

The company said its performance reflects a solid start to 2026, supported by automakers replenishing inventories after last year’s surplus and increasing investment in self-driving technologies. Demand for Mobileye’s computer vision chips and software has continued to grow as carmakers accelerate the shift toward smarter and safer vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

For the first quarter, Mobileye reported revenue of $558 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $515.6 million. The results were further boosted by new partnerships, including a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra, which plans to integrate Mobileye’s ADAS technology into at least six upcoming vehicle models.

Looking ahead, Mobileye now expects its 2026 revenue to range between $1.94 billion and $2.02 billion, up from its previous forecast of $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. The updated outlook is slightly above analysts’ average expectations, signaling continued momentum in the autonomous driving sector.

The upgraded forecast underscores growing confidence in the adoption of driver-assistance technologies as the global auto industry moves steadily toward higher levels of automation.







News.Az