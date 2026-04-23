Disney's Roundup Reveal Week brings fans new Toy Story 5 Funko and blind boxes

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As part of Disney's Roundup Reveal Week, new merchandise for the upcoming Toy Story 5 has been exclusively unveiled, featuring a fresh lineup of collectibles from Funko, POP MART, and MINISO.

The reveals offer fans a first look at toys inspired by the sequel, which is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Comic Book.

Funko is launching seven new Pop! figures on April 27, including classic characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye. The collection also introduces several newcomers: Lilypad (a tablet), Smarty Pants (a potty training toy), and Blaze's Pet Pig. Additionally, a premium Bullseye figure will be available on Funko's website and at select retailers.

POP MART will debut a Toy Story 5 blind box series on May 1. Each mystery box features a stylized toy box that, when opened, reveals a miniature scene from the movie. The series includes ten different scenes featuring both fan favorites and new characters. Meanwhile, MINISO is releasing themed accessories on April 26, including boot-shaped crossbody bags inspired by Woody and Buzz, along with vinyl plush surprise boxes.

News.Az