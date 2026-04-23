ICC confirms charges against ex-Philippine president Duterte
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Source: AFP
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday confirmed all three counts of "crimes against humanity" against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and committed him to trial, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
This comes as the court declared its jurisdiction over the case on Wednesday and rejected the defense's request for his immediate and unconditional release.
By Nijat Babayev