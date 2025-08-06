Azerbaijan and the US: Strategic reset and peace in the Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the United States has begun — an event that may seem routine at first glance, but in essence represents a turning point in international diplomacy. The invitation from Donald Trump has become a marker that Azerbaijan’s political weight on the global stage has grown significantly, and its voice in regional and international affairs is increasingly being heard in the corridors of power.

The negotiation agenda between Baku and Washington covers an impressive spectrum of topics: from energy and infrastructure initiatives to defense issues and digital transformation. In the post-pandemic and post-war context, cooperation between these two countries has acquired new meaning. Having secured a strong position after the 2020 war, Azerbaijan now seeks to play the role not only of a regional leader, but also a bridge between the West and the East.

Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump have established a special format of dialogue that goes beyond ordinary diplomacy. Back in 2016, upon taking office, Trump made it clear that he had the Azerbaijani leader in his sights. Over time, this interest transformed into a stable channel of communication and mutual understanding.

It is telling that Aliyev’s speeches, particularly at the recent Shusha Media Forum, resonate even within the American media space. A fragment of his speech, posted by Trump on his own social network, became a topic of discussion among analysts, signaling Washington’s attention to Baku’s rhetoric.

Source: AzerTAg

Aliyev has made it clear that he sees Trump as a results-oriented leader rather than one swayed by lobbying games. According to him, Trump is the only American president who did not initiate new military conflicts and attempted to end existing ones. Such an approach garners respect in Azerbaijan, especially against the backdrop of previous U.S. administrations, whose policies were perceived in Baku as unbalanced and openly pro-Armenian.

The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is another key focus of the visit. Important consultations are expected to take place in Washington in the coming days, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participating. Priority topics include the prospects for the Zangezur Corridor, possible constitutional reforms in Armenia, and the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

According to rumors, the U.S. is considering taking control of the Zangezur route for an extended period, underscoring its strategic importance not only for the region but also for transcontinental connectivity as a whole.

Historical parallels with Camp David in 1978 are increasingly being drawn. At that time, the United States successfully mediated between Egypt and Israel. Trump may be seeking a similar diplomatic achievement — this time in the context of the South Caucasus.

Source: Britannica

At the same time, Baku has not forgotten the mistakes of Western politicians. Joe Biden’s team, by reviving the controversial Section 907 amendment, attempted to pressure Azerbaijan through outdated and unfair mechanisms. Such a course only worsened relations and became an example of strategic shortsightedness. Today’s negotiations in Washington are in many ways a response to that policy: a demonstration that Baku can defend its interests at the highest level and will not allow an external agenda to be imposed.

Azerbaijan–U.S. relations rest on three key pillars: energy partnership, technological cooperation, and security.

What results will the visit bring? To answer that, we’ll have to wait for the outcome. The very fact of these meetings can already be considered a step forward — toward a more balanced approach, more honest mediation, and possibly a final peace between Baku and Yerevan.

Tural Heybatov

News.Az