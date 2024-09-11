Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024: The main Formula 1 event in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been officially scheduled for September 13-15, 2024. This marks the eighth time the capital of Azerbaijan will host a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the race promises to be one of the most thrilling on the calendar.The Baku City Circuit will once again be the stage for an exciting Formula 1 weekend. The circuit is 6.003 kilometers long, with a total race distance of 51 laps. This weekend, motorsport fans will witness a fierce battle among the world's top drivers, including reigning champion Max Verstappen.Practice 1: September 13, 09:30 – 10:30Practice 2: September 13, 13:00 – 14:00Practice 3: September 14, 08:30 – 09:30Qualifying: September 14, 12:00 – 13:00Race: September 15, 11:00The Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company has opened registration for volunteers to help organize the event. Around 1,500 volunteers are expected to be involved in various roles, ranging from human resources to track management. The volunteer program has become a tradition for this event, giving locals the chance to take part in one of the most important sporting occasions in the country.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix attracts millions of viewers worldwide each year. In 2022, the event drew nearly 60 million viewers globally. Japan, in particular, showed a significant increase in interest, with 116% more viewers compared to the previous year. Additionally, 74% of Formula 1 fans expressed hope that the race in Baku will continue in the years to come.Max Verstappen, one of the top contenders for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, shared his anticipation for racing on the Baku street circuit. He described the track as "a real challenge" and noted that the race here is always full of surprises, requiring maximum focus from all participants.The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be one of the highlights of the autumn Formula 1 season. With excitement and intense moments guaranteed, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the start of race weekend in Baku.

News.Az