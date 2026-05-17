Bear attack injures hiker in western Tokyo's Okutama

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A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bear while hiking in a mountainous area in western Tokyo’s Okutama on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to police and town officials, the incident occurred at around 11:55 a.m. local time.

The man reportedly encountered the bear while hiking alone on a mountain trail near Mount Sanukido.

The hiker suffered serious injuries to his face and arms and was airlifted to a hospital while conscious, the report said. Authorities added that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officials in Okutama said police and hunters searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the bear. A trap cage has since been installed.

The attack took place about 1 kilometer from the nearest residential area. Local authorities are urging hikers and visitors to avoid nearby routes and to take precautions, including wearing bear bells when entering mountain areas.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, seven bear sightings have been recorded in Okutama since April.

News.Az