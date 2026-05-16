WUF13 starts

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The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is set to begin in the city of Baku.

The globally significant event will take place from May 17 to 22, 2026, News.az reports.

The decision to hold the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026 was officially announced during the 3rd session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) held in Kenya.

The World Urban Forum is a high-level conference on sustainable urbanization worldwide.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) was established by the United Nations (UN) in 2001 to examine one of the most pressing issues facing the modern world – rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, countries, climate change and policy making.

The Forum began its activities with its first session held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002, and since then has been organized in various cities around the world.

Organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Forum is a high level, open and inclusive platform dedicated to addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization.

WUF13 places its main focus on the global housing crisis, presenting adequate housing as a foundation of human rights as well as safe, resilient and inclusive cities.

On June 5, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of an Organizing Committee in connection with the holding of the Thirteenth Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Within the framework of the Forum dedicated to the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” discussions will focus on solutions to the global housing crisis, the transformation potential of informal settlements, the link between housing and climate change, the social and economic aspects of housing provision, as well as the role of housing in recovery and reconstruction processes after crises.

WUF13 will bring together governments, local authorities, civil society, academia, professional associations and the private sector, creating opportunities for the exchange of best practices and knowledge.

The aim of WUF13 is to accelerate joint action toward sustainable urbanization and the successful implementation of SDG11 through high level meetings, dialogues and partner events.

On the first day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, a flag raising ceremony will be held, and a ministerial meeting related to the New Urban Agenda will also be organized as a new initiative within WUF13.

Coinciding with the midpoint of the 20 year implementation period of the New Urban Agenda, this meeting provides an opportunity to assess achieved progress, identify existing challenges and shape the next phase of implementation.

At the meeting to be held on May 17 under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, government representatives will come together to review the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and discuss priorities for the next phase leading up to 2036.

In line with WUF13’s theme, “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” these discussions will pay special attention to housing as a key driver of inclusiveness, resilience and sustainable urban development.

The ministerial meeting will provide countries with a platform to exchange experiences, identify existing gaps and strengthen commitments under the New Urban Agenda. At the same time, the meeting will contribute to increasing political momentum ahead of the high level review to be held at the United Nations General Assembly in 2026.

Participants will discuss the key driving role of housing in three main areas – social inclusion and poverty reduction, economic prosperity and opportunities, as well as environmental sustainability and climate resilience – and will review achieved results, national approaches and priorities for the next phase.

The event will begin with a high level dialogue organized with the participation of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and UN representatives. This will be followed by statements from ministers reflecting the national achievements and priority directions of member states.

In the second half of the day, three thematic panels will be held. The meeting will conclude with the adoption of the Chair’s Summary document.

In addition to reflecting the main recommendations, this document will contribute to global accountability processes as well as the final documents of WUF13, including the Baku Call to Action document.

The WUF13 event includes opening and closing ceremonies, assemblies, dialogues, special sessions, roundtables and the Urban Expo exhibition organized within the framework of cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Government of Azerbaijan and other stakeholders.

In addition, partner events will be held within WUF13 under the categories “SDGs in Action,” “One UN,” “Voices of Cities,” “Networking Events,” “WUF Academy,” “Urban Library” and “Urban Cinema,” while opportunities will also be created for participation in the Urban Expo exhibitions.

Dialogues: shaping the global housing agenda

High level dialogues determining the direction of global discussions form the core of the WUF13 program. Within these dialogues, the relationship between housing, inclusiveness, resilience and urban systems will be examined. In addition, each dialogue will address one important aspect of housing:

• The global housing crisis: What is the way out?

• Transformation of informal settlements and slums

• Housing in post crisis urban recovery and reconstruction

• The link between climate and housing policy

• The social and economic impact of housing

• New approaches to housing finance

The purpose of these discussions is to connect global challenges with practical solutions and shared commitments.

Special sessions: in depth discussions on critical urban issues

Special sessions will focus on topics such as climate adaptation, housing provision, informal settlements, urban renewal, digitalization, financing mechanisms and inclusive urban development.

These sessions will create platforms for more specific discussions while showcasing the experiences, partnerships and innovative approaches of different regions.

They include housing at the center of global coalitions, the host country special session of WUF13, the pulse of healthy homes, affordable housing in Africa presented in the format of a compact deal room for investors, cities as playgrounds, cultural heritage and inclusive urban regeneration – a new perspective, from waste management to the circular economy, stories from the “frontlines”: advancing urban climate heritage, inclusive urban resilience in small island developing states, the “blue” economy and sustainable tourism, and the special closing session of WUF13.

Assemblies: the power of collective voices

Assemblies create dedicated platforms for different stakeholder groups to come together, express views on their roles and articulate shared priorities within the framework of the global urban agenda. Assemblies will bring together representatives of local and regional governments, grassroots and community based organizations, as well as women, youth, business and industry representatives, including parliamentarians, to exchange views on major urban issues.

By encouraging dialogue among these groups, the assemblies will contribute to ensuring that diverse opinions are reflected in the outcomes of the event and will strengthen collective advocacy for sustainable urban development.

Roundtables: moving from dialogue to action

The Forum will also organize roundtables – action oriented sessions bringing together partners and colleagues to exchange views on key urban issues. These discussions will serve as a platform for identifying shared positions and exploring possible solutions to emerging challenges, while also presenting projects, initiatives and research activities demonstrating the value of inclusiveness and equal mutual learning.

The roundtables consist of 12 sessions dedicated to specific stakeholder groups or thematic areas: One UN, local and regional governments, business organizations, women, persons with disabilities, parliamentarians, academia, children and youth, professionals, grassroots and civil society organizations, the rights of Indigenous peoples and the rights of older persons.

News.Az