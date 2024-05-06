Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches investigation over bone fragment discovery in liberated Gubali

  • Azerbaijan
An investigation has been initiated over the discovery of a bone fragment in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district liberated from occupation, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

According to the information, the Gubadli District Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the finding of a skull, believed to be human, during demining operations in Khanlig village of the recently liberated Gubadli district on May 5.


News.Az 

