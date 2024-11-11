Azerbaijan on the climate stage: COP29 kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, on November 11, 2024, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) commenced in Baku. This event serves as one of the most significant global platforms for discussing measures to combat climate change, and holding it in Azerbaijan underscores the country’s importance in environmental protection and its capacity to host world-class events. COP29 is not only a recognition of Azerbaijan’s contributions but also an opportunity for the country to showcase its ambitious goals for sustainable development.

In December 2023, during COP28 in Dubai, it was officially decided that Baku would host the following year’s conference. This decision marked an important acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s experience in organizing major international events, including forums, summits, and sports competitions. COP29, which will run from November 11 to 22, is expected to attract around 70,000 guests, including politicians, representatives of civil society, environmental organizations, and research institutions from around the world. These participants are united by a common goal: to find effective solutions to stabilize the global climate and mitigate environmental impact.Attendees include representatives from national governments, international organizations, the private sector, and NGOs who will not only discuss current challenges but also explore pathways to a sustainable future. Azerbaijan aims to use this conference to showcase its initiatives toward green energy, present the results of emissions-reduction projects, and highlight new technologies that will help the country and others meet national and international climate goals.The main segment of the conference, known as the Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action, will take place on November 12-13. Approximately 80 heads of state and government are expected to present their national plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, outline actions taken to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and propose ideas for advancing climate policy.As the host nation, Azerbaijan plans to emphasize its commitment to green technology and renewable energy development. Key issues at COP29 will likely include the transition to renewable energy sources, improving carbon emissions regulation, developing strategies for climate adaptation, and supporting countries vulnerable to natural disasters. Climate change issues are especially urgent for developing nations that are most affected by droughts, floods, and other consequences of global warming.The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has been held annually since 1995, with its main goal being to assess countries' progress in combating climate change and to foster collective action at the international level. Over the years, important international agreements such as the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2015 Paris Agreement were adopted during these conferences.The Kyoto Protocol was the first attempt to set binding commitments for countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it soon became evident that more robust mechanisms were needed to achieve substantial results. The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, marked a significant step forward, aiming to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius. Today, 195 countries, including Azerbaijan, have joined the Paris Agreement, symbolizing their shared responsibility for the future of the planet.COP29 takes place against the backdrop of numerous climate and environmental crises. Participants are striving to develop concrete measures and financial mechanisms that will help vulnerable countries adapt to the effects of climate change. The adoption of the Paris Agreement was a major achievement, yet the issue of its implementation remains pressing.One of the key issues at COP29 is financial support for developing countries. The international community has long recognized the need to establish a fund to help nations most affected by climate-related disasters. However, disagreements remain regarding the distribution of financial responsibility. Developed countries previously committed to providing $100 billion annually to support developing nations, but actual contributions have fallen short of this target. COP29 aims to establish more effective mechanisms for monitoring the allocation and use of these funds so that countries can make the most of them.Azerbaijan is ready to showcase significant achievements in climate policy, particularly in the area of sustainable energy, including solar and wind energy development and industrial emissions reductions. The country is already implementing large-scale renewable energy projects, highlighting Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development. In addition, Azerbaijan is actively collaborating with international financial and environmental organizations, allowing it to undertake innovative and environmentally sustainable projects.Azerbaijan's primary focus at COP29 is to solidify its position as a key player on the climate stage, ready not only to adopt advanced green technologies but also to share its experience with other countries. Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan can act as a bridge between regions with diverse environmental challenges and resources to address them.Hosting COP29 in Baku is both a mark of Azerbaijan's growing international significance and an opportunity for the country to highlight its accomplishments in the fight against climate change. Against the backdrop of escalating climate threats such as floods, desertification, and hurricanes, the conference has become one of the most important global events of the year, offering participants a chance to engage in effective collaboration and make joint decisions that could shape the planet’s future.COP29 provides participating countries with a unique opportunity to reassess their commitments, strengthen international cooperation, and lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and secure future. Hopefully, by the end of the conference, participants will reach crucial agreements that will help stabilize the climate and prevent potential environmental disasters.

